New York City library presidents plead to reverse devastating budget cuts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The presidents of New York City’s three public library systems passionately pleaded with the City Council on Tuesday to reverse the proposed $58.3 million in budget cuts.

Linda Johnson of Brooklyn Public Library, Tony Marx of New York Public Library, and Dennis Walcott of Queens Public Library warn that this would have a devastating impact on vital services.

“New York City’s libraries are facing the most significant cuts we have seen in years,” stated Johnson, underscoring the severe consequences the Brooklyn system alone would face from a proposed $16.2 million reduction, equivalent to 13% of its operating budget.

Johnson outlined how these cuts would force drastic measures like:

Cutting hours to five days a week at over half of Brooklyn’s locations

Diminishing collections and programming by a third or more

Slashing hiring and eliminating 146 public-facing positions

Canceling 25% of database subscriptions

Increasing wait times for books by 30%

The proposed budget threats come as libraries report soaring demand as they rebound from the pandemic. According to Johnson, visits, programs, and new card applications are all up over 40%.

“Instead of rising to meet this increased demand, we are forced to reduce programming,” Johnson lamented, listing reductions like 50% fewer citizenship classes and creative aging classes for seniors.

Due to mid-year budget cuts imposed by the City in November, the New York Public Library system was already forced to eliminate Sunday service at all locations.

At Tuesday’s City Council Finance Committee hearing, all three library presidents were questioned about the proposed cuts’ impact on services.

“Have you had to close any branches because of the cuts?” asked Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

“Is there a number that’s not an aspiration, a number that would make you feel whole in terms of what you’ve lost?” Councilmember Justin Brannan inquired.

This comes after all three systems rallied supporters on the City Hall steps last week and called for the full $58.3 million restoration.

“We’re here saying, enough is enough and restore our budget to its full level and beyond,” declared Walcott.

“Let’s change the conversation. No more talk about cuts. Let’s talk about investing in libraries,” urged Marx.

As the City Council continues to deliberate on the final budget, the three presidents warned that the future of accessible library services for all New Yorkers hangs in the balance.

