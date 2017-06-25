New York City gay pride parade

Gay pride parades in New York and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the event organizers and participants are also facing the prospect of protests against their own diversity and direction.

Both the New York and San Francisco parades Sunday are being headed by groups that are more focused on protest than celebration at a time when leaders are anxious about President Trump’s agenda.

But pride celebrations also face resistance from the LGBT world itself. Some activists feel the events are centered on gay white men and are unconcerned about issues that matter particularly to minorities in the movement, such as economic inequality and policing.

March organizers have taken some steps to address the criticisms about diversity.

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.