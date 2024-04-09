New York City drops troubled migrant services provider

NEW YORK — New York City will sever its relationship with DocGo, declining to renew the troubled migrant services provider’s lucrative contract next month and creating an opportunity for nonprofits to take over the work, POLITICO has learned.

DocGo, a medical contractor that had previously specialized in Covid testing, was awarded a $432 million, no-bid contract last year to provide care for migrants in New York City and upstate towns.

But it struggled to do so, its many missteps documented by the New York Times and other media outlets.

The company and its subcontractors were plagued by accusations of hostile security guards, large-scale food waste and lack of coordination with agencies. Its former executive also admitted to lying about his qualifications. (State Attorney Tish James is examining the wide-ranging allegations.)

The DocGo contract for migrant care for the city will end on May 5, and Mayor Eric Adams plans to issue a competitive request for proposal for a new provider, administration officials said.

In the interim, the city will use an existing contract with Garner Environmental Services to support about 1,800 migrants in New York City, and DocGo will continue its operations upstate for another 1,800 migrants. The Garner takeover will cost the city $10 less per person, per night than DocGo, administration officials said.

“We are working with the comptroller on a temporary extension for the upstate DocGo hotels to ensure we are not disrupting children in school and are not leaving our upstate partners without proper notice,” Adams’ chief of staff Camille Joseph Varlack said in a statement. “This will ultimately allow the city to save more money and will allow others, including non-profits and internationally-recognized resettlement providers, to apply to do this critical work, and ensures we are using city funds efficiently and effectively.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander has been one of the most outspoken critics of the DocGo contract, declining to approve it last September and setting up a standoff with Adams.

A DocGo spokesperson stressed that the company maintains a relationship with the city with the extension and other contracts.

“The contract between the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and DocGo for housing of asylum seekers in hotels in Upstate New York has been extended through the end of 2024,” the spokesperson said. “This extension is designed to ensure sufficient time to transition and/or close emergency sites as needed and when directed by the City.”