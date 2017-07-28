‘New York City Up and Down’ — 4 decades through the lens of photojournalist Jean-Pierre Laffont

Renowned documentary photographer Jean-Pierre Laffont, transplanted from Paris to New York City since 1965, has squarely focused his camera on his new hometown. Organized into three parts (the City Never Sleeps, the Movers and Shakers, and the Mean Streets), “New York City Up and Down“ is an elegant, incisive and unexpected review of 40 years of exploration by one of the most revered documentarians working today.

Just as he explored the explosive, the calm, the social and the environment in his prize-winning book “Photographer’s Paradise,” Laffont has filled “New York City Up and Down” with the highs and lows of New York City life. It’s not a commentary on high-end versus low-end of lifestyles, but instead is a commentary on the ups and downs socially, politically and visually in the city he loves so much over the past 40 years.

This is a book not to be missed by anyone who has ever visited, would like to visit, has lived in or has any curiosity at all about the “real” New York City as seen through the eyes of a true visionary.

Jean-Pierre Laffont attended the School of Graphic Art in Vevey, Switzerland, where he received his master’s in photography, prior to serving in the French army during the Algerian War (for which he received an award for his humanitarian efforts). He is a founding member of the Gamma USA and Sygma Photo News agencies. For more than four decades, Laffont traveled the globe and created work that was published in the world’s leading news magazines, including Figaro, London Sunday Times, Newsweek, Paris Match, Stern and Time. Among the numerous awards Laffont has received are the Overseas Press Club of America’s Madeline Dane Ross Award, the World Press Photo General Picture Award, University of Missouri’s World Understanding Award and an award from the New York Newspaper Guild. In 1996 he was honored with the National French Order of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (a Knight in the National French Order of Arts and Letters). He resides in New York City with his wife and editor, Eliane. (Glitterati)

“New York City Up and Down,” photographs by Jean-Pierre Laffont, introduction by Joan Juliet Buck, with an afterword by Eliane Laffont, will be available in August at glitteratiincorporated.com.

_____

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.