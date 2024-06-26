York city bridge makes Top 10 list of worst spans in region; the latest on its replacement

A York County-owned bridge that made a Top 10 list for worst bridges in south-central Pennsylvania will be replaced next year.

The West College Avenue bridge over the Codorus Creek in the City of York has been in poor condition for years. It has a weight restriction of 29 tons for single vehicles and 36 tons for combination ones. Crews placed netting underneath of it to help catch any pieces of concrete that might fall onto the Heritage Rail Trail County Park.

The York County commissioners last week approved acquiring a temporary easement for the upcoming replacement of the bridge. Additional easement agreements will come before the board, said Steve Malesker, team leader in transportation with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc.

Looking north from the College Avenue Bridge up the Codorus Creek with the Princess Street and King Street bridges in the background on June 20, 2024.

The bridge is one of the structures in York County that TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based national transportation research nonprofit, ranked in the Top 10 bridges in the Harrisburg region with the lowest average rating for its deck, substructure and superstructure, according to a news release.

A poor rating does not mean the structure is unsafe, a PennDOT bridge engineer has said. Otherwise, it is posted with a weight restriction or it is closed.

Construction on the West College Avenue bridge is expected to start next year. The project is anticipated to cost about $17.5 million, which includes utility relocation, railroad coordination and construction inspection. It will be paid for with state and federal funds as well as the $5 local bridge fee that vehicle owners pay when renewing their registration.

"I'm glad we have a plan for West College Avenue, and it's coming up here soon for replacement," Malesker said.

Ten percent of bridges in the Harrisburg region are considered in poor condition

TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, recently released a report on poor bridges in Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg region, which includes York, 10 percent of the total bridges are in poor condition.

TRIP recently issued a report on bridge conditions in Pennsylvania, noting that 13 percent of structures are considered to be in poor condition, Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research, said during a video news conference. That's a decrease from a high of 25 percent a decade ago.

In the Harrisburg region, which includes York, 151 bridges — 10 percent — are in poor condition, the nonprofit says. More than 590,300 vehicles cross these structures daily.

While the state Department of Transportation and local governments have made progress in reducing the number of poor bridges in their inventory, the concern is that the trend could reverse under the current level of funding, Moretti said.

In 2021, the state received additional transportation funding through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but construction costs have increased by 44 percent.

"A significant boost in funding would allow the state to largely hold the line in terms of overall bridge conditions and halt a reversal in the progress we've seen in the last decade," Moretti said.

Will Simmons, a spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro, said in a statement the administration delivered $125 million in additional funding for roads and bridges in his first budget. It resulted in 74 bridge repairs last year, and another 161 bridge projects are underway this year.

“Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget would deliver another $125 million for road and bridge infrastructure, and over 4 years, the Governor’s plan would deliver over $1 billion in additional state and federal funding for our roadways,” the statement says.

Bridges in York County make Top 10 lists for poor conditions

TRIP released two Top 10 lists for bridges in poor condition. One is for the most heavily traveled spans. The other is for bridges that carry a minimum of 500 vehicles a day and are in the worst condition.

Several bridges in York County made the Top 10 lists.

Three bridges on Interstate 83 in the York area made the Top 10 list for the most-heavily traveled spans. They are:

I-83 bridge over Route 30

I-83 bridge over North George Street

I-83 bridge over Springwood Road

Two of those bridges will be replaced when crews widen the highway from four to six lanes between North George Street (Exit 22) and East Market Street (Exit 19).

PennDOT plans to open bids in late 2025 for preservation work on the I-83 bridge over Springwood Road, spokesman Dave Thompson said.

Six bridges in York County made the Top 10 list for spans with the lowest average rating. They are:

Route 921 (Canal Road) over the Little Conewago Creek

State Route 2024 over the north branch of Muddy Creek

Industrial Highway over Three Mile Run in Springettsbury Township

Route 216 (Main Street) over the South Branch of the Codorus Creek in Glen Rock

West College Avenue bridge over the Codorus Creek in York

State Route 2079 over a tributary to Muddy Creek in Felton borough

PennDOT recently placed a weight restriction on the Canal Road bridge. A truck detour route is in place. The span is slated to be replaced next year.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 9 bridges in York County made TRIP's Top 10 lists for poor conditions