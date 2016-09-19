New York bomb suspect's family clashed with New Jersey city over restaurant

Law enforcement officers search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New Jersey, in Elizabeth, U.S., September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

By David Ingram and Joseph Ax

NEW YORK/ELIZABETH, N.J. (Reuters) - Long before the FBI made Ahmad Rahami notorious as a suspect in this weekend's bombings around New York, his family was well known in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for frequent skirmishes with neighbors over its fried chicken restaurant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation plans to question Rahami, a 28-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan, in the bombing that wounded 29 people in New York City on Saturday, as well as other devices that exploded in New Jersey without causing injury.

Rahami was taken into custody in neighboring Linden, New Jersey, about 20 miles (32 km) outside New York, after an exchange of gunfire with police officers on Monday.

Rahami was not listed on U.S. counterterrorism databases, three U.S. officials told Reuters. But he was well known to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage for the frequent complaints about noise at the family's restaurant, on a commercial strip of a racially diverse, working-class neighborhood.

"The suspect was not on the radar of local law enforcement, but the fried chicken place that ... the family owned, we had some code enforcement problems and noise complaints," Bollwage told reporters.

Ahmad Rahami majored in criminal justice at Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey, according to the school. He attended from 2010 to 2012 but did not graduate, NBC reported.

He traveled to Afghanistan several years ago and afterward grew a beard and began wearing religious clothing, Flee Jones, a childhood friend, told Reuters.

The reason for the trip and its full impact on Rahami was not immediately known, but Jones said Rahami became more serious and quiet. Jones said he learned about the travel from one of Rahami's brothers and last saw Rahami about two years ago.

"He was way more religious," Jones said, adding, "I never knew him as the kind of person who would do anything like this."

Jones said he and Rahami as teenagers used to play basketball at a neighborhood park and spend time at the fried chicken restaurant where Rahami worked. "He used to let us chill inside and let us have rap battles," he said.

Immigrants are common in Elizabeth, where 47 percent of people were born outside the United States compared with 13 percent of the nation as a whole, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It is New Jersey's fourth-largest city, with 129,000 people and about 60 percent are Hispanic.

Median household income in 2014 was $43,966, well below the $72,062 for New Jersey overall, according to census data.

Ahmad's father, Mohammed Rahami, opened the restaurant in 2002, according to court records. Business registration records from 2006 give the name as Khan Fried Chicken, but four years later he changed the name to First American Fried Chicken, citing "popularity," registration records say.

The Rahami family lived above their store, which is wedged between a beauty salon and a shop advertising money transfers and computer help. On Monday authorities cordoned off an area around the building and were removing boxes. Officers were on the restaurant's roof, going in and out of the residence, and one officer leaned out of a window, taking pictures.

The restaurant's employees were serious and businesslike, rarely interacting with customers more than they had to, said Josh Sanchez, 24, and Jessica Casanova, 23, who called themselves frequent customers.

By 2008, Elizabeth police were battling with First American Fried Chicken over the restaurant's 24-hour schedule. A city ordinance barred take-out stores from staying open past 10 p.m.

The restaurant was cited, and although the family appealed the decision, a New Jersey appeals court ruled against the family in 2014, according to records.

A lawyer who represented the Rahami family in the dispute could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2011, claiming discrimination against them. The lawsuit was put on hold in 2012 and never reopened. Bollwage told reporters on Monday that the city's actions involving the restaurant were in no way related to the family's religion or ethnic origin.





