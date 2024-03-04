Yonkers, U.S. settle lawsuits over fatal shooting of suspected bank robber

Yonkers has agreed to pay $87,500 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by relatives of a bank robbery suspect who was fatally shot by an FBI agent and police officers in 2017.

The city council approved the settlement last month with Erick Campbell's estate and his son, mother and father's estate, although the city continues to maintain that excessive force was not used in the Dec. 15, 2017, shooting.

The federal government also settled a parallel lawsuit. Details were not provided in the case's public access documents and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York said there was no public information regarding the settlement.

Lawyers for Campbell's relatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Campbell, 48, was killed after he entered a red Oldsmobile that was under surveillance by police and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force because of its connection to one of two bank robberies the previous fall in the county.

Yonkers Police Officers Timothy Cooper and Thomas Braig and FBI Special Agent Brendan Kenney opened fire after Campbell rammed cars that had boxed him in and allegedly displayed a gun, which turned out to be a replica.

"Under these circumstances, police officers are not required to wait to find out whether Mr. Campbell was going to shoot, or whether one of their fellow officers was going to be injured, or killed," the city said in a statement. "They are entitled under the law to use force, and under these circumstances deadly physical force."

Campbell had spent decades in prison

Campbell, a career criminal who spent most of the previous three decades in prison, had been paroled just six weeks before robbing a Chase Bank in Tarrytown in November 2017. In early December he robbed a Chase Bank in Greenburgh, getting away in the Oldsmobile that had been stolen from near the White Plains shelter where Campbell was staying.

Surveillance was set up on the Oldsmobile after Greenburgh police spotted it parked at Aqueduct and Delano avenues in Yonkers on the night of Dec. 14. The following day, a warrant was obtained to place a GPS tracking device on the car so that manned surveillance could be reduced. But according to court documents, Kenney had a hunch that another bank would be robbed that day so they decided to maintain the surveillance until the evening when banks would have closed.

At that point there were 13 in the surveillance team, including seven FBI, Yonkers and Westchester County members of the task force, two Tarrytown detectives and Braig, Cooper and two other members of Yonkers' pattern crime unit.

The plan was to arrest anyone who got into the car. When Campbell approached the car holding a bag shortly before 4 p.m., authorities did not know who he was. He got in the car but then got out to wipe snow from the windows. Why they did not converge on him then was not clear.

Instead they waited until Campbell was back in the car. Several vehicles moved to box in the Oldsmobile and officers approached with their guns drawn. Several officers claimed to see Campbell pull a gun from either the front passenger seat or the floorboard and point it at officers.

Cooper was in the front seat of the car that Braig pulled up alongside the Oldsmbobile. He was about four feet from Campbell when he claimed to see Campbell point his gun in the other direction. Thinking Campbell was going to shoot officers on the sidewalk, Cooper fired 16 shots, emptying his gun. He kept firing even though he believed he had hit Campbell because Campbell "was still moving and still had a gun in his hand", according to Cooper's deposition in the case.

Braig, who was out of his car at the time of the shooting, said in a deposition that after someone yelled "'gun" he saw Campbell turn with the gun toward Braig and Cooper's car. After hearing gunshots, Braig fired three shots, saying he stopped when he saw Campbell's hand go down. "I thought my partner was being shot by this guy," he said in his deposition.

Kenney said when he heard the gunshots and saw the rear passenger side window of the Oldsmobile shatter, he fired two shots at Campbell, thinking Campbell had been shooting at one of the officers on the other side of the car.

Campbell was hit by 10 of the 21 bullets fired and died at a hospital less than an hour after the shooting.

Plaintiffs had questioned police accounts

The plaintiffs had argued that none of the officers saw Campbell brandish the gun. They cited accounts from two Tarrytown detectives that the snow and exhaust fumes that day made seeing into the car difficult. There was also testimony questioning whether any of the officers were positioned where those who fired their guns claimed they were. And the plaintiffs argued that no fingerprints were found on the replica gun.

Last summer, U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti dismissed most of the claims in the lawsuit but denied the defendants' bid to have the excessive force and wrongful death claims related to conduct by Kenney, Cooper and Braig thrown out.

In 2019, Kenney, Braig, Cooper and Westchester County Det. Terence Malone were awarded FBI Shields of Bravery for their actions in the Campbell case.

The $87,500 settlement by Yonkers reflected what the city would have likely spent on legal fees had the case gone to trial, according to the city's statement. The settlement included no admission of fault by the police officers involved.

"The City of Yonkers believes, and continues to believe, that those officers acted appropriately under stressful and life-threatening circumstances," the statement read. "The City of Yonkers fully supports its police department and its members who are well-trained professionals who risk their lives every day to keep their community safe."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers settles over killing of suspected bank robber Erick Campbell