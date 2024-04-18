Yonkers PD must hand over police discipline records to civil liberties group, judge rules

Last week, a state Supreme Court judge handed a major victory to the New York Civil Liberties Union, ruling that the city of Yonkers could not categorically withhold large swaths of police discipline records from the public.

Justice Anne Minihan, the ninth judicial district's top judge, ruled that Yonkers' police discipline records concerning so-called "unsubstantiated" incidents were not automatically exempt from the reach of the Freedom of Information Law, which makes government records accessible to the public.

For decades, records concerning police discipline were confidential under former Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law. However, in the wake of the George Floyd police reform protests, the New York state legislature repealed Section 50-a. Since then, courts have struggled with the meaning of the law's repeal, including whether privacy protections built into the Freedom of Information Law could still shield some discipline records from public view.

NYCLU, like many organizations, submitted public records requests to police agencies, including the Yonkers Police Department, in the wake of Section 50-a's repeal, hoping to get an inside peek at how police departments handle misconduct for the first time in decades.

A landmark ruling from the Appellate Division, Second Department, last year put an end to much of the judicial hand-wringing over this issue. The Second Department held that unsubstantiated records — that is, disciplinary incidents where a misconduct allegation against the officer was not fully proven — could not be categorically withheld. All courts inside the Second Department's jurisdiction, including Westchester Supreme Court, where Minihan sits, had to abide by this holding.

Minihan said as much in her ruling from last week, and went a step further, holding that individual officers' names could not be redacted out of disciplinary complaints. She also mirrored another important holding from the Second Department, that discipline records created before Section 50-a's repeal (i.e., the vast majority of discipline records) still had to be disclosed.

