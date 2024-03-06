Yonkers pays out $10 million to settle lawsuits from 2015 Yonkers police chase, crash

Yonkers is paying out $10 million to settle lawsuits resulting from a 2015 police pursuit of a stolen van that left a woman dead when her car was hit by the van and a teenage passenger in the van seriously injured.

The City Council last month approved $8.5 million for Sha'de Lane, now 21, her mother, Christine Vargas, and their lawyers. And in November, the council authorized a $1.5 million settlement with the estate of Sharlene Stinson, the 46-year-old woman killed in the crash.

The chase occurred on Warburton Avenue on Nov. 23, 2015. Around the same time of a 911 call reporting teenagers trying to steal a parking meter near the Cottage Gardens apartments, Officers Rocco Merante and Joseph DiBenedetto observed a white Dodge van that had been reported stolen days earlier. Merante began following it at North Broadway and Lamartine Avenue. The officers had a chance to initially stop the van when it pulled into a parking lot but they did not.

When the van left the parking lot and turned onto Warburton, the officers activated lights and sirens to start a traffic stop but the van took off. At Glenwood Avenue, the van entered oncoming traffic to get around cars waiting at a red light.

It soon picked up speed. Merante and DiBenedetto claimed in court documents that their speed ranged from 40 to 55 miles per hour, but an expert retained by the plaintiffs opined that the police cruiser reached speeds as high as 74 mph. The speed limit on Warburton was 30 mph.

Just after Arthur Street near Otis Park, less than two miles from when the chase began, the van accelerated, moved onto the northbound shoulder and then crossed the double yellow line and struck Stinson's southbound car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An occupational therapy assistant at a residential school for children with developmental disabilities, she had just left work and was heading to her home in Yonkers.

An accident reconstruction estimated that the speed of the van at the time of impact was more than 93 miles per hour.

The 16-year-old driver of the van, Jerry Crawford, died from his injuries a week later.

Lane, then 14, was thrown from the van, which landed on her when it flipped over. She suffered traumatic brain injury and will require continued custodial care, according to a doctor that reviewed her case for the plaintiffs.

The settlement includes $3.25 million in structured annuities for Lane's future care; $2.8 million for the firm Harris Keenan & Goldfarb to cover legal costs; $1.45 million for a supplemental needs trust benefiting Lane; $500,000 to Vargas to cover her claim; and $500,000 towards Medicaid costs.

Two days after the accident, then-police Commissioner Charles Gardner said it appeared the circumstances met the criteria for a police pursuit, including that it involved a stolen vehicle that was operating in a reckless manner and its occupants were suspected in criminal behavior.

Detective Sgt. Frank DiDomizio said Tuesday the department's position has not changed since then nor did the crash result in changes to the pursuit policy. He emphasized that there was no acknowledgement of liability or wrongdoing on the part of the city or police department in the settlement.

But Allison Keenan, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, said the settlement "speaks volumes" and showed that the police were being held accountable for their actions that day.

In trying to get the lawsuit dismissed in 2019, Yonkers had argued that the officers' actions did not show a reckless disregard for the safety of others.

But Westchester County Judge Helen Blackwood found that there were factual issues for a jury to weigh whether the pursuit was reckless or should have been stopped. Those were based on evidence that it was a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods, that the van ignored traffic lights and that the officers knew the occupants of the van were minors.

That ruling was upheld after the city appealed.

