Yonkers man arrested for alleged assaults on children at park in Yorktown

A 19-year-old Yonkers man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked children at Downing Park in Yorktown Heights.

Yorktown police said it received reports of a male physically attacking children at the park Wednesday morning around 10:10 a.m.

Police said the suspect approached two children at the playground and grabbed one child's hood and pulled, obstructing his breathing.

A view of the Downing Park fields sign at Downing Park on Crompond Road in Yorktown pictured March 28, 2024.

He allegedly picked up another child by his hood, swung him around and threw him to the ground. Police said the suspect kicked the first child in the stomach and fled into the wooded area of FDR Park.

Police say the children's injuries are non life-threatening.

Officers said they were given a physical description of the suspect and arrested him in the wooden area. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, a felony, as well as three misdemeanor counts for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

The suspect was remanded to Westchester County Jail and is expected to appear in court April 11.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers NY man arrested for alleged assaults on minors at Yorktown park