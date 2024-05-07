Yonkers' first cannabis adult-use dispensary to open Thursday

A new adult-use cannabis dispensary is opening its doors in Yonkers Thursday, joining a small but growing number of legal, state-approved dispensaries in the county.

The Plant, Yonkers' first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary is hosting its grand opening at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, making it the seventh official dispensary in the Lower Hudson Valley with a state license to sell.

In February, Westchester's first adult-use cannabis dispensary, Elevate, was opened in Mount Vernon. The Lower Hudson Valley is also home to three brick-and-mortar stores in White Plains and one in Pound Ridge, as well as two delivery services in Mount Vernon and Nyack.

Click here for a map of legal cannabis dispensaries in the state.

However, several illegal cannabis dispensaries have opened up — and closed after getting busted by law enforcement officials — since the state legalized recreational marijuana use in 2021.

CEO and Yonkers native Anthony Bannister says he hopes to bring New York State-grown and tested premium cannabis products to the over 1 million residents in Westchester that still may not have access to safe products.

“Opening The Plant is the culmination of a lifetime dream. The Plant is more than just a retail location, but a way to use cannabis to bring together people, culture, and community,” Bannister said in a news release. “Our neighbors can look to The Plant not just for high-quality, tested cannabis products, but for a forum to learn more about cannabis and explore the multitude of benefits it can have on individuals and society.”

Bannister said he wanted to create a shopping experience for all customers, whether they're experts or newcomers to learn more about the variety of products offered by the store, located at 2595 Central Avenue on the border of Yonkers and Scarsdale.

Mayor Mike Spano is expected to speak at the event to help inaugurate the store, along with other local and state stakeholders. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Regular operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about The Plant and its products, visit the store's website.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers NY legal cannabis dispensary, The Plant, to open May 8