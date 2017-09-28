Yom Kippur eve

As the sun set on Sept. 28, 2017, Jewish worshipers in Israel took part in the Tashlich ritual during which “sins are cast into the water to the fish” and the Kaparot ritual, swinging a live chicken above one’s head to transfer the sins of the past year to the chicken, which is then slaughtered and traditionally given to the poor. Both are performed on the eve of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the most important day in the Jewish calendar, which this year will start at sunset on Sept. 29. (Getty Images)

