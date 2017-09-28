    1 / 18

    Boys pray along the Mediterranean Sea

    Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys pray along the Mediterranean Sea in the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, while performing the “Tashlich” ritual on Sept. 28, 2017, during which “sins are cast into the water to the fish”. The “Tashlich” ritual is performed before the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish calendar, which in 2017 starts at sunset on Sept. 29. (Photo: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

    Yom Kippur eve

    As the sun set on Sept. 28, 2017, Jewish worshipers in Israel took part in the Tashlich ritual during which “sins are cast into the water to the fish” and the Kaparot ritual, swinging a live chicken above one’s head to transfer the sins of the past year to the chicken, which is then slaughtered and traditionally given to the poor. Both are performed on the eve of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the most important day in the Jewish calendar, which this year will start at sunset on Sept. 29. (Getty Images)

