Yolo County to help residents erase criminal records through expungement clinic

(FOX40.COM) – Yolo County is helping residents erase their criminal records and reintegrate more successfully into society through a free expungement clinic on April 11.

“Individuals with a criminal history often face challenges in securing housing, employment, and professional licenses, even after having successfully rehabilitated,” Yolo County said in a statement. “The Expungement Clinic offers an opportunity to alleviate these obstacles by providing valuable services to eligible attendees.”

Expungement is the legal process through which a criminal case is officially dismissed after probation or when a custodial sentence has been completed. Organizers of the event said they anticipate assisting individuals with various convictions, ranging from recent offenses to those dating back several decades.

“Expungement isn’t just about erasing a criminal record; it’s about granting individuals the opportunity to redefine their future beyond the shadow of their past mistakes,” said Yolo County Public Defender’s Office Senior Paralegal Amberlene Hernandez.

An expunged status can enable individuals to declare on most applications that they are not convicted of a crime, however, for certain employment roles, the conviction may still be discoverable. Besides expungement, Yolo County said it also offers eligible attendees record reduction, termination of probation, certificate of rehabilitation, registry removal, and sealing of eligible arrest documents.

Attendees of the expungement clinic will reportedly have access to job assistance and an immigration attorney from the Public Defender’s Office. The clinic is open to residents of Yolo, Sacramento, and Solano counties.

The expungement clinic is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yolo County Administration Building Atrium, 625 Court Street, Woodland. For more information visit YoloCounty.org.

