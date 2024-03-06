Yolo County district attorney announces retail theft program amid election day

(FOX40.COM) — While voters were on their way to the polls on Tuesday, Yolo County law enforcement officials announced a program to combat retail theft.

“District attorneys, law enforcement officials, and retailers are nearly unanimous in describing the current situation in California as chaotic and out of control,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said of the retail theft problem in the area. “Open your eyes. Stores are closing, product is locked up…”

Reisig reportedly launched the “Fastpass” in collaboration with law enforcement and some retailers, seven months ago, however, an official announcement of the program wasn’t made until today.

“Crime is one of the number one issues that people are talking about right now, as they make their decision about who and what to vote for,” Reisig said.

Fastpass is expected to help the district attorney prosecute shoplifters.

“Fastpass becomes a force multiplier for retailers and the police by directly expediting the facts of non-emergency incidents to the ultimate decision maker, the DA, for charging consideration and allocation of investigative assets,” Reisig said.

West Sacramento Police Chief Robert Strange reflected on how retail theft situations have become dangerous.

“We’ve seen how what is just a theft can quickly change into violent crime,” Strange said. “With an instance that we had at our local Target store involving a firearm and even frankly here in Walmart. One of their loss prevention officers was attacked by a thief.”

Strange referred to an incident that happened last week that involved a retail theft suspect who allegedly resisted arrest and pulled out a gun during a fight with police in the West Sacramento Target Asset Prevention Office.

Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez and police chiefs from the cities of Davis, Woodland, and Winters and other national and local retailers are reportedly a part of the program.

Fastpass is described by law enforcement to be “groundbreaking,” a “game-changer” and a “targeted approach to the criminal investigation and prosecution of retail crimes.”

