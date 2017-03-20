Can Yoga Be Your Therapist?

Yoga is great for your body, but is it also therapy for your mind? Doctors are starting to prescribe yoga to help with anxiety, stress, insomnia, and depression.

Yoga instructor and life coach Sanyika Calloway knows the benefits of yoga firsthand. “In the span of very short months, I lost my hair, my house, my health, my husband,” she shares with ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. She says that yoga taught her that “Everything’s going to be OK. It doesn’t feel like OK, but it’s going to be OK.”

Sanyika takes Dr. Stork through a seated yoga routine to calm the mind and body. Because we spend so much time seated through the day while working at home or at the office, seated yoga is especially useful as a way to squeeze in a workout.

Dr. Stork reminds us that we can use our breath to calm our minds and bodies anytime, anywhere.