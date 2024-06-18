yO! program honored at national conference

Jun. 18—JEFFERSON — A local youth employment program was recently highlighted at a national conference in Atlanta, said Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus Superintendent Scott Wludyga.

The program known as "youthOPPORTUNITIES!," serves more than 700 youth, ages 14 to 24. He describes the program as a vital initiative.

It is detailed as the Ashtabula County Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program.

Te'Airra Crockett, a participant, and Jose Cruz, a personal growth advisor who started as a 14-year-old participant, shared their perspectives on the program, Wludyga said.

"Our program is unique because the youth truly lead the effort. They help shape the program. Additionally, we have tremendous partners with Patrick Arcaro at Job and Family Services and Craig Sernik at Area 19 [a non-profit agency]," Wludyga said.

Other groups are involved in the program including, Country Neighbor and Catholic Charities, he said.

"Growing within the yO! program has opened many doors in my life. It has helped me determine my career, start college, and take a leadership role in my community. Now I am able to help other youth reach their goals," Cruz said in a press release.

"This community collaboration is the cornerstone of the abundant opportunities available to our youth in Ashtabula County. It is a blessing when we are able to reach out for help, and multiple community partners respond to the needs of our youth and families," said Shaelynn Ballard, who administrates the program.

"Our school is in a unique position to administer the program because we can help connect youth with our career technical programs at both the high school and adult levels. Our school has many partnerships throughout the county and it's the collaboration across our county that makes the program successful," Wludyga said.

The group was chosen to present the program in Atlanta after a similar event in Ohio.

"We were selected after our team presented at the workforce conference in Columbus," Wludyga said.

"The participation of yO! youth and staff at the NYEC conference showcased Ashtabula County and the transformative power of youth-led initiatives.