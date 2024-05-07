YMCA bus crash last summer sent teens to the hospital. What we now know about the cause

Last summer, a Treasure Valley YMCA summer camp bus rolled over on Idaho 55, injuring dozens. On Monday, the Boise County Prosecutor’s office blamed the crash on the bus driver’s excessive speed.

The statement built on State Police findings last fall that determined the bus had veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled over, the Idaho Statesman reported in September. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

“This decision was considered very carefully, particularly given the ages of those involved, the nature of the injuries, as well as the ongoing community safety concern” on that road, Alex Sosa, the county’s prosecuting attorney, wrote on Monday.

The bus was carrying about 30 people, 11 of whom were injured in the crash, the Statesman reported in August. Nearly all the passengers were sent to the hospital, but all were discharged within a week of the crash.

The release did not include information about consequences the driver, a Caldwell woman who has not been named, may face for this infraction. The prosecutor’s office did not respond to an emailed question about these consequences.

