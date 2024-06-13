YMCA breaks ground for new $22 million sports complex on Kochheiser Road

BELLVILLE ― The YMCA of North Central Ohio held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new YMCA Sports Complex on Kochheiser Road, at Interstate 71 and Ohio 97.

35 acres were donated for new YMCA Sports Complex

Plans for the 35 acres that were donated by local businessman Jim Gorman in 2022,are growing to include construction of a possible fieldhouse by year's end. The sports complex building will feature a fitness center, arcade, soccer fields, walking track, volleyball, basketball and pickleball.

Community members joined the YMCA of North Central Ohio Wednesday to break ground for the new sports complex at Kochheiser Road off Ohio 97 at Interstate 71. The $22 million sports complex is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

Gorman, 99, of Mansfield, who died Sept. 21, spent most of his life as an industrialist. As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw worldwide manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants and plants around the world.

In 2019, Gorman stepped down from the company’s board of directors after 73 years. Early in his life, Gorman played a much different role. He was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II, serving in New Guinea, where he flew 70 combat missions.

“There wasn’t any place to spend money in New Guinea, so I started sending my paychecks home,” Gorman once told the News Journal. “Finally, I wrote my dad and said, for goodness’ sake, instead of putting this money in the bank, buy me something. And he did. He bought me a farm on Route 97 between Lexington and Bellville.”

When Gorman returned from the war in 1945, he began overseeing that venture.

Ground for new Y Sports Complex was good for growing potatoes

Gorman spent several years harvesting potatoes, and he said the Kroger Company was one of his key customers. “They bought all our potatoes every year,” he'd said.

Things were good, until progress got in the way of production.

“The state of Ohio and United States government decided to build Interstate 71 through the middle of it. So, that kind of eliminated the growing of potatoes,” he once told the News Journal.

The ceremonial shovels were put to use Wednesday morning at the groundbreaking of the new YMCA Sports Complex on Kochheiser Road near Interstate 71 and Ohio 97.

New $22 million sports complex is expected to open in fall 2025

“Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to promote community development, wellness and youth engagement in Richland County and north central Ohio,” said Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio. "It’s not just another facility, it’s a state-of-the-art sports complex that combines our YMCA programming and fitness with a diverse range of activities that cater to all ages and fitness levels.”

The YMCA's capital campaign has raised $9 million after a recent $500,000 gift from the Milliron Foundation and additional donations from John and Katherine Fernyak; Ted and Heidi Sazdanoff; Park National Bank; Mechanics Bank, and others. The campaign operates in stages, with a financial goal of $12 million by mid-summer and a goal of $15 million by the end of 2024. The public campaign is underway, and the YMCA is seeking donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our donors, partners and supporters for what we have received so far, and we are confident that we can achieve our goals with the help of our community," Gilbert said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our region. We are asking the public to help financially support this mission. Together, we can make a difference for our children and our future."

Earlier this year the YMCA hired Dante Washington, a former Olympian and professional soccer player, as the business consultant for the new complex. Washington, an Olympian who played for the Columbus Crew and the U.S. National Team, is helping to oversee the planning, development and operations of the complex, as well as the soccer programming and partnerships.

Gilbert told the crowd she is going to start an annual "spud" tournament with every every potato food truck a person can think of because of the generous donation from the much-loved Gorman.

Gilbert said guests were sitting in what will be the entrance to the what will be the 100,000-square-foot facility.

"There will be a YMCA with wellness opportunities and fitness with the equipment. The large land will be fields for soccer and football and all of the fun things we can even think to do to utilize and maximize this space that has been given to us," she said, showing guests a glimpse of the facility from a big screen.

Gifts to the Y Sports Complex may be mailed to: YMCA Project, YMCA of NCO, 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield, 44907 or made online at www.ymcanco.org.

