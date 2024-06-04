‘What is yet to come’: Petoskey High School hosts 2024 commencement

Graduates toss their caps in the air following the Petoskey High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

PETOSKEY — Northmen Stadium was filled to bursting on Sunday evening as friends and family gathered to celebrate the Class of 2024.

Graduation took place on Sunday under bright sunny skies as the graduates, numbering more than 200, filed into the stadium. The seniors had previously enjoyed a parade through downtown Petoskey on Friday to celebrate their accomplishments with the community.

Lauren Cole, Lia Trudeau, Cora Erickson and Alynna Himebauch take part in the Petoskey High School senior car parade on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Chandler Symons shows off his future school colors on Friday, May 31, 2024 during the Petoskey High School senior car parade.

More: Petoskey celebrates Class of 2024 with parade, commencement

The guest speaker for commencement was Austin Hatch, a former University of Michigan basketball player and two time plane crash survivor. He offered advice to the graduates about overcoming challenges in life.

Kisa Rasmussen receives her diploma during the Petoskey High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Lucas Matelski celebrates with a selfie during the Petoskey High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Several speakers mentioned the impact COVID-19 had on the Class of 2024’s high school experience.

“With our middle school experiences being ended so abruptly, none of us knew what was to come next,” said Senior Honors Speaker Aiden Cleary. “Two years of switching between Zoom calls and masks took a toll on all of us, taking many lives and many people’s health as well. We had the strangest, most uncertain and, rightfully so, most germaphobic start of high school ever.”

Maggie Peterson receives her diploma during the Petoskey High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Wyatt Troyer celebrates as walks across the stage during the Petoskey High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Senior Honors Speaker Simon Gelb also encouraged his classmates not to underestimate their abilities, and to strive to make connections with others without letting differences divide them.

“Graduating high school is not the thing you will look back on as your crowning glory, in fact it will pale in comparison to what is yet to come,” he said. “I have heard way too many times the excuse ‘I’m not smart enough to do that,’ used to justify not trying to do something new and incredible. I am insisting right now that you are smart enough. You are strong, cool, kind and respected enough to do practically anything.”

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: ‘What is yet to come’: Petoskey High School hosts 2024 commencement