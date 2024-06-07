Yet another Yellowstone hiker decides it would be a good idea to pose for selfies with bison (it isn't)

Yet another hiker has been spotted with his phone out, posing for photos with a bison at Yellowstone National Park. Bison are powerful and unpredictable wild animals, and according to the National Park Service (NPS) are responsible for more injuries at Yellowstone than any other animal – including wolves, bears, and snakes.

This particular incident was recorded by another park visitor who wisely stayed inside his own vehicle. The selfie-taker eventually moved when warned, but the bison was clearly agitated by his close proximity, turning to face him and sending a nearby woman running.

The clip was shared via Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which highlights careless behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty. These all too often involve wildlife, and previous incidents have included a bare-chested man chasing a wolf, a visitor petting a bison, and a man taunting a bull elk by bugling at it.

Distracting or harassing wildlife at National Parks is a federal crime, and if found guilty, visitors face bans, fines, and even jail time.

The rules exist to protect people as well as animals. Just a few days ago, an 83-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was gored by a bison at Yellowstone and lifted about a foot in the air. Her current condition is unknown, and the NPS says the incident is being investigated.

"Wild animals can be aggressive if people don't respect their space," warned an NPS spokesperson in a statement after the attack. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves."

If necessary, you should turn around or take a different route to avoid invading an animal's space. Last year, a young woman was gored while hiking in Caprock Canyons State Park after she tried to sneak past a herd of bison rather than take a detour to avoid them. Rebecca Clark, who suffered a puncture wound to her back, posted a video of the attack online as a warning to others.