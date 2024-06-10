Yet another Parker's Kitchen wants to locate in the Augusta area - we'll tell you where

An aerial map accompanying concept plans for a proposed new Parker's Kitchen shows the likely footprint of the project. Columbia Road is shown running along the bottom, William Few Parkway on the right and the mine road leading to a rock quarry on the left.

A convenience store chain continuing its push into the Augusta area wants to put its next location across from the Columbia County Fairgrounds, and between Patriots Park and an unpaved road leading to a rock quarry.

Representatives of Parker’s Kitchen submitted to Columbia County planners a conceptual plan showing the anticipated project footprint at the corner of Columbia Road and William Few Parkway, on a little more than 3 acres, centered around a 5,175-square-foot store building.

The chain of 24-hour convenience stores and fuel stops places an emphasis on freshly-prepared food.

In 2023, the property's multiple owners requested 3.37 acres to be set aside to build a Circle K. That would require the county to change the zoning on that small portion from residential-agricultural to community commercial.

The business' frontage would stretch from the William Few intersection to the entrance to the Appling quarry of building materials company Martin Marietta.

The Columbia County Planning Commission is scheduled to review the request at its meeting June 15.

Parker’s opened its first Augusta Kitchen in May at 3661 Mike Padgett Hwy.

The Augusta Commission voted in September 2023 to rezone property at 3645 Wheeler Rd. to allow construction of another Parker’s Kitchen. Commissioners were presented with a petition bearing the signatures of more than 400 people who objected to a Parker’s at an intersection that already generates significant traffic from a McDonald’s restaurant and a Walgreens pharmacy.

The Augusta Chronicle first reported in 2023 that the company also planned to erect a Parker's Kitchen in Columbia County at the entrance to Riverwood Plantation, where Washington Road intersects William Few Parkway. Another recently opened in North Augusta and yet another is under construction in Grovetown.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Parker's Kitchen continues Augusta-area push with new store proposal