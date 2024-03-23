Yet another L.A. area law enforcement agency issues warning about youth mall ‘takeover’

Soon after the Torrance Police Department informed the public about a planned youth “takeover” of a local mall, a second Los Angeles-area law enforcement agency issued a similar warning.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, the Carson sheriff’s station — part of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — said it received information about a “disruptive youth gathering” planned for Saturday at the South Bay Pavilion, sometimes referred to as the Carson Mall.

The sheriff’s station said it’s coordinating with the pavilion to be prepared for the potential gathering.

“Any unruly, unsafe, harmful or criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” the post reads. “We ask that all persons of leadership, including guardians and parents, take time to talk to our youth about the harmful behavior these events can lead to.”

Long Beach Police intervened after a fight broke out among two juveniles at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach on March 16, 2024. (OC Hawk)

The allegedly planned gathering is similar to the “takeover” that Torrance police say may be coming to the Del Amo Fashion Center. These events, which usually are formed through viral social media posts spread by teenagers, have resulted in violence throughout L.A. County in recent weeks and months.

At the Pike Outlets in Long Beach last week, a massive and planned fight broke out between two girls, resulting in multiple arrests. A boy was shot nearby, though police weren’t sure whether that was related to the violence at the outlets. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Beginning this month, Del Amo started a controversial policy in response to these “takeovers.” Anytime after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, all minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult older than 21.

