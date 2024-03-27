Yes, it's snowing in OKC at the end of March. See the latest forecast update

A late-March band of snow made its way through Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Here, snow can be seen falling along Interstate 35 in eastern Oklahoma City.

Rain and snow were falling in Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas Wednesday morning, in an end-of-March wintry mix.

The National Weather Service in Norman said the mix could continue to move across the area through the morning, and snow could accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces.

No major impacts were expected.

See live Oklahoma weather radar



Brought to you by

Live Oklahoma road conditions

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC weather: Rain and snow falling in Oklahoma City, see the forecast