Yes, it's snowing in OKC at the end of March. See the latest forecast update
Rain and snow were falling in Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas Wednesday morning, in an end-of-March wintry mix.
The National Weather Service in Norman said the mix could continue to move across the area through the morning, and snow could accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces.
No major impacts were expected.
