‘Yes, I’m still alive’: Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner returns from leave

Two-and-a-half months after going on medical leave, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner announced Monday his return to City Hall.

“I just wanted to say I’m back,” Garner said in a video message filmed in his office and posted to Facebook late Monday afternoon.

“It feels good to be back. I just want to say thank you to everybody in the community that sent love to me through prayers, through thoughts, through cards, through phone calls. It really meant a lot to me.”

In February, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Garner would step away temporarily. Since then Commissioner Tom Burroughs, 2nd District At-Large, has served as acting mayor.

Burroughs is to remain in the role of acting mayor through April. Garner, who has been recovering from hip surgery, expects to resume full duties by a May 2 meeting of the Unified Government Board of Commissioners.

In the video message Monday, Garner said he has yet to fully recover. He asked for Wyandotte Countians to keep him in their prayers.

He also thanked residents for their patience and support. And he commended the work of Unified Government employees who have been “providing the highest quality and level of service to our residents.”

The mayor added he felt it important to share with the community his status after being away for several weeks.

“Yes, I’m still alive,” the mayor said. “I’m in the land of the living. I just thank God for blessing me to be able to come back and to be able to serve you.”