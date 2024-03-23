Yes, New Jersey and the U.S. can learn and plan better for the next pandemic

Regarding “Why can’t the US review COVID-19 like NJ?," NorthJersey.com, March 13:

I am very grateful for columnist Mike Kelly’s thoughtful and comprehensive article, the one I’ve been waiting a long time for. I am grateful as well that the state of New Jersey is continuing to examine its pandemic successes and failures.

I lost my brother and only sibling to COVID in April of 2020. He was recovering from surgery in short-term rehab in a Long Island nursing home.

The grief of losing him so suddenly, unexpectedly and tragically from suffocation was made more unbearable knowing it did not have to be this way: He was not protected, as there were inadequate supplies of masks, gowns, gloves and COVID tests in his facility. It is highly likely he caught COVID from his roommate. Infection control was abysmal.

Since the No. 1 responsibility of government is to protect its citizens, I expect our country to have a bipartisan federal COVID commission to plan better for the inevitable next pandemic. I find it disgraceful that our political parties cannot agree to this vital task. We must honor the estimated 1.2 million Americans who died in large measure due to poor public health funding and planning.

I hope my dear brother and all the others did not die in vain. The next pandemic could be even worse.

Marlene Bandfield

Oradell

