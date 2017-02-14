Yes, Hillary Clinton tweeted about the end of Michael Flynn. Yes, it was glorious.

Hillary Clinton only puts down the cheese platter and logs off Netflix for special occasions these days (she deserves a break). And today was special.

White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday after reports emerged that he mislead the administration about his talks with Russia before Donald Trump even took office. We won't got into it here, but it's juicy.

Needless to day, Twitter enjoyed itself. After all, Flynn was trotted out regularly on the campaign trail to harangue Clinton about her email scandal, accusing the Democratic candidate of thinking she was above the law. And now, well.

First, Philippe Reines, who worked with Clinton when she was secretary of state had this to say.

His line "what goes COMETS around" refers to the D.C. restaurant Comet Ping Pong, which was caught up in the #pizzagate conspiracy theory that ran rife online during the 2016 election. Flynn's son, Michael Flynn Jr., even lost his job on Trump's campaign after spreading the #fakenews on Twitter. The Flynns, man.

Reines also added a Dominos job link, just in case.

Clinton liked Reines' tweet. She liked it a lot, writing "Philippe's got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news..."

Philippe's got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news... https://t.co/a02sXiaHfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2017

And the internet? It was here for the #mom sass.