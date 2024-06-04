Yes, Donald Trump will be on Iowa's fall ballot despite his felony conviction. Here's why:

Donald Trump will still appear on Iowa's general election ballot in November despite being convicted of 34 felony charges in New York last week — despite a state law disqualifying felons from holding office.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a crime when a jury found him guilty May 30 of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump plans to appeal the conviction.

At the federal level, nothing in the U.S. Constitution prevents Trump from running for president or holding office because of a felony conviction.

Iowa law does require candidates for office to attest that they are aware they are disqualified from holding office if they have been convicted of a felony.

But the law likely can't be enforced against candidates for federal office, including the presidency. While states can place additional requirements on state and local candidates, they lack the authority to set standards for federal candidates that are stricter than those required by the U.S. Constitution.

"You can’t challenge somebody for being a felon for federal office because that’s not one of the qualifications listed in the Constitution," Derek Muller, an election law professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, previously told the Des Moines Register.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, in a statement, pointed to the U.S. Constitution's requirements that presidents must be natural-born citizens, at least 35 years old and have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

"The U.S. Constitution lays out requirements to run for federal office, not the state," Pate said in the statement. "The requirements, as described in the U.S. Constitution, do not include any disqualification based on criminal charges or convictions."

Pate introduced a bill this year to remove the requirement in Iowa law that federal candidates attest they are disqualified from holding office if they have been convicted of a felony. The bill passed the Iowa House, but it never received a vote in the Senate and did not become law.

Each political party is required to submit a certificate containing the names of their presidential and vice presidential candidates to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office 81 days before the general election. Trump will formally receive the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18.

"As in the past, our office will accept the recognized political parties’ certifications of their candidates for president and vice president in good faith," Pate said in the statement.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Trump can still appear on Iowa's ballot in November despite conviction