Yemen's Houthis say they targeted ships in Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted two ships, the MSC DEGO and the MSC GINA, in the Gulf of Aden using a number of ballistic missiles and drones, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Sarea said the group also targeted the MSC VITTORIA in the Indian Ocean and again in the Gulf of Aden.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Tala Ramadan; editing by Christina Fincher)