'Yellowstone' spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty missing, accused of domestic violence

Both police and family members are searching for missing actor Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty, 27.

Brings Plenty, who appears in the “Yellowstone” spinoff show “1923” as Pete Plenty Clouds, is wanted following an incident on March 31 in Lawrence, Kansas, a university town around 40 miles west of Kansas City.

“Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence,” officials said in a statement on April 2. “We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

The release went on to say officers had responded to the apartment following “reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.”

Lawrence Police said Brings Plenty was spotted on traffic cameras leaving the city immediately afterward, heading south on U.S. Route 59.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim,” the police statement read, adding that “no further details will be provided.”

Brings Plenty’s family initially expressed concern about the missing actor and contacted the police.

In a statement on his verified Instagram account, Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo in “Yellowstone” and is the younger actor’s uncle, shared a missing person poster of his nephew.

“#ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area,” he captioned the post. The missing person poster noted that the younger Brings Plenty’s phone was off and they’d realized he was missing after he “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him.”

In a statement to NBC News, Cole Brings Plenty’s agent Peter Yanke said the actor had missed an audition for an upcoming project over Zoom on Monday, April 1.

“I had spoken to him Thursday afternoon about the details and he was excited about it. When Cole didn’t show up on Zoom, I reached out to his manager,” Yanke said. “We hope he is found safe and appreciate the efforts of his family, friends and film industry colleagues to try and locate him. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.”

Cole Brings Plenty’s costars also posted about the actor, asking their social media followers to help find him.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing,” “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, wrote in an April 2 Instagram post. “He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City.”

Michelle Randolph and Kelsey Asbille, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer and Amina Nieves also shared messages, E! News reported.

Police said the actor was last seen driving his 2005 Ford Explorer with the Kansas license plate 368PXB. He is described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall with “long, black” hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-8477.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com