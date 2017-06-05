Yellowfin Tuna Recalled For Link to Hepatitis A

From Delish

If you've eaten yellowfin tuna in the past two weeks in California, New York, Oklahoma, or Texas, you'll want to determine the source of the tuna immediately. Frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and frozen yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood were recalled on May 18 for a Hepatitis A contamination. The tuna had been distributed to grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, and educational facilities, Food Safety News reports.

Consumers who have not had a Hepatitis A vaccine should consider getting a post-exposure prophylactic shot if they've eaten the raw tuna within the last two weeks. If you ate the fish fully cooked, you are at a lower risk of exposure, but contacting a medical professional is still advised. The FDA posted a list of nearly 30 businesses that sold the products.

"To protect the health of consumers who may have eaten contaminated tuna and require post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), the FDA has determined that it is necessary to make public the names of these businesses as part of the recall," the FDA said in a statement.

The CDC has not reported any cases of Hepatitis A linked to the tuna yet. Symptoms of the liver disease include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. If you bought an 8-ounce bag of the Sustainable Seafood Company yellowfin tuna steaks expiring on 10-01-2018, the production date code of the contaminated bags is 627152 and the lot number is 166623.

