Yellow cab driver hit with homicide charge in death of Queens scooter rider

A yellow cab driver has been hit with a homicide charge in the death of a Queens scooter rider last year, police said Tuesday.

Mohammad Bhuiyan, 48, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and failure to obey a traffic device in the Dec. 1 death of Antonios Spyropoulos.

Spyropoulos, 59, was heading west along Northern Blvd. near 41st Ave. in Long Island City on his Yamaha XMAX 300 scooter around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 27 when he collided head-on with Bhuiyan, who was driving a Toyota Rav4 yellow taxi, cops said.

Bhuiyan was driving east in a westbound lane before he struck Spropoulos, police said.

Spropoulos, of Astoria, was thrown to the roadway and suffered severe head and body trauma.

Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died four days after the crash.

Following an investigation, cops arrested and charged Bhuiyan.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.