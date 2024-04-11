Yeezy, Air Jordan theft in Naples nets 4-year armed robbery sentence

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
Patrick Cole Ochoa, 19, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, pleaded before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier no contest to one count of robbery with a weapon.
One of two Naples teens who authorities said robbed a man at gunpoint during a planned meeting to buy Air Jordans and Yeezys posted on Instagram entered a plea deal Wednesday.

Patrick Cole Ochoa, 19, pleaded before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier no contest to one count of robbery with a weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison with 20 days of credit for time served.

He was arrested along with Anthony Zangrilli, now 20.

The seller listed a used pair of men's Air Jordan 3 UNC shoes for $200 and a used pair of men's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers for $450 on Instagram, according to detectives. About 6 p.m. July 16, the seller agreed to meet Zangrilli, who was a stranger, in the parking lot of a local business on U.S. 41 East.

Zangrilli arrived with Ochoa, police reports indicate. When the seller showed the shoes, Zangrilli pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the seller's face and demanded the shoes. Ochoa lifted his shirt and revealed a black firearm tucked in his waistband, according to detectives.

Deputies found the stolen sneakers and two loaded firearms in a room where Zangrilli was staying at the Glades Motel, 3115 U.S. 41 E., a short distance from where the robbery occurred.

Zangrilli also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony violation of probation. He is currently on probation for an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2021.

