Yeezy, Air Jordan theft in Naples nets 4-year armed robbery sentence

Patrick Cole Ochoa, 19, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, pleaded before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier no contest to one count of robbery with a weapon.

One of two Naples teens who authorities said robbed a man at gunpoint during a planned meeting to buy Air Jordans and Yeezys posted on Instagram entered a plea deal Wednesday.

Patrick Cole Ochoa, 19, pleaded before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier no contest to one count of robbery with a weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison with 20 days of credit for time served.

He was arrested along with Anthony Zangrilli, now 20.

The seller listed a used pair of men's Air Jordan 3 UNC shoes for $200 and a used pair of men's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers for $450 on Instagram, according to detectives. About 6 p.m. July 16, the seller agreed to meet Zangrilli, who was a stranger, in the parking lot of a local business on U.S. 41 East.

Zangrilli arrived with Ochoa, police reports indicate. When the seller showed the shoes, Zangrilli pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the seller's face and demanded the shoes. Ochoa lifted his shirt and revealed a black firearm tucked in his waistband, according to detectives.

Deputies found the stolen sneakers and two loaded firearms in a room where Zangrilli was staying at the Glades Motel, 3115 U.S. 41 E., a short distance from where the robbery occurred.

Zangrilli also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony violation of probation. He is currently on probation for an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2021.

