Yee Leng Xiong to step down as executive director of Hmong American Center in Wausau

WAUSAU − Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Center, has announced he will step down as leader of the central Wisconsin organization at the end of the year.

“As the Hmong American Center embarks on a new chapter, I am confident that, under the guidance of our exceptional board, this organization will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the community it serves,” Xiong said in a Friday news release announcing his departure. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity I have had to be a part of our community’s rich history.”

The Hmong American Center facilitates both celebration of Hmong culture in central Wisconsin and connection to health, education, and other services that address the unique challenges that result from large-scale refugee resettlement. About 9,000 Hmong residents live in central Wisconsin, according to the center's website, the second largest population center in the state behind Milwaukee. About 4,700 Hmong live in Wausau, consisting of about 12% of the city's population and the highest per-capita concentration of the ethic group in the United States.

After the organization began in 1984, it mainly provided translation services but in the last decade, under Xiong’s direction, it enhanced its food initiative, created a Southeast Asian Cultural dining site, created the Central Wisconsin Hmong Professionals and a business incubator, established the Hmong Wausau Festival, established scholarships for higher education and made progress in rural health care, particularly mental health, and youth mentorship.

“Throughout his tenure, Yee played a pivotal role in steering our organization through challenges and triumphs, including financial, community and societal,” Bee Van Her, the center’s Board of Directors president, said in the release. “His unwavering commitment, strategic vision, and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in reshaping the Hmong American Center’s trajectory and impact within the community as well as nationally.”

The organization’s Board of Directors is beginning a process of selecting a new director and Xiong will remain until the end of the year to help with the transition, train successors and oversee key initiatives. He also intends to continue to help coordinate the Hmong Wausau Festival and the Hmong Museum, located in Wausau.

“We are grateful to Yee for his dedication and service,” Her said. “Over the past decade, he has provided the Hmong American Center with exceptional leadership. We wish him the very best in his next chapter, pursuing new leadership challenges and taking time for his family and for himself. His leadership, knowledge, commitment, and vision have shaped our organization to what it is today.”

Xiong announced his candidacy for the 85th Assembly District seat in April.

Local education news: Wausau School District ends year with student lunch debt balance even after successful fundraiser

More local news: Losing an arm in WW2 may have saved Ralph Wehlitz's life. Now he's turning 100

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Yee Leng Xiong to step down as director of Hmong American Center