After years of waiting, 2 Pensacola men will begin capital murder trials

Two Pensacola men have been waiting for years to find out if they're guilty of capital murder. Their opportunity to face a jury starts next week.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson will hold jury selection Monday for 31-year-old Jacob Colville and 25-year-old Ellis Clark, both of whom are indicted for first-degree premeditated murder in separate cases stemming from homicides in 2022.

Here are where their cases stand in preparation for their trials.

What are Jacob Colville and Ellis Clark's charges?

Both Colville and Clark are charged with first-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony.

If a defendant is convicted of capital felony murder, Florida law requires the sentencing judge to levy a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Why is Jacob Colville indicted for murder?

Colville is allegedly one of three people to have fatally shot Jesse Allen Geoghagan on Oct. 29, 2022.

A witness to the shooting told authorities that on Oct. 29, Colville and Lawrence Bonner Jr. came to the home and allegedly "swept" the residence looking for Geoghagan.

"The witness stated he was in the living room and observed after the first two gunshots Colville walking backwards out of the room with two guns drawn," the report states. "The witness stated immediately after, (victim) began limping out of the room bleeding from his leg and chest stating, 'Call 911.'"

Ellis Clark listens during his trial at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Clark was found guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Marcus Atienza for shooting him on Nov. 7, 2021, during a robbery.

Colville then allegedly shot him "a few additional times" until the victim collapsed on the floor, the report said. The witness said Colville and Bonner both left the residence.

On Nov. 1, the ECSO announced Bonner had been arrested and charged as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

Two days after the ECSO announced Bonner's arrest, the agency announced the arrest of 22-year-old Alyssa Marie Blackburn, charging her as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder. An arrest report states she is the person who contacted the ECSO to report the man was shot inside his home. Blackburn's case is still pending.

Colville was later arrested in November 2022 during a traffic stop in Lake County, Florida.

Why is Ellis Clark indicted for murder?

On Dec. 27, 2020, Clark allegedly fatally shot Andrew Howard IV multiple times during an argument at the Northwoods Apartment complex on 9th Avenue.

Howard's girlfriend told law enforcement she witnessed the argument between her boyfriend and the defendant, but didn't recognize Clark.

"The witness stated that Howard IV then attempted to run toward Apartment 59, where they reside," an arrest report says. "The witness stated she heard two quick gunshots."

After the gunshots, another witness reported seeing a white Ford Explorer fleeing the complex "at a high rate of speed." Surveillance footage shows a vehicle fitting the description leaving a home on Weaver Drive, which belonged to Clark's aunt, right before the time of the homicide and returning afterward.

Clark's aunt confirmed to law enforcement that he lived in her home four nights per week and was living in the home the day Howard was killed.

Text messages found between Clark and Nicholas Wells, Howard's brother, allegedly show the two planned to kill Howard at the Northwoods apartments.

Wells was also indicted in the incident and pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, getting a 20-year-prison sentence.

Ellis Clark's previous murder conviction

This is not the first time Clark has faced life in prison.

In 2023, Clark was found guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Marcus Atienza for shooting him on Nov. 7, 2021, during a robbery.

Wells was allegedly his accomplice again, but during his jury trial, Wells was acquitted.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola men Jacob Colville and Ellis Clark face capitol murder