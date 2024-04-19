Years in the making, renovations nearly complete on Blue Mound Road. Here’s the timeline

Workers expect to wrap up renovations to a key thoroughfare in far north Fort Worth by late spring, a Texas Department of Transportation representative said this week.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on a southern section of Blue Mound Road (FM 156), a 38.8-mile roadway shooting north from Meacham International Airport to the outskirts of Denton. TxDOT began renovating a four-mile stretch near Saginaw in November 2019 — a $49 million undertaking designed to accommodate the swell of residents and traffic in the area.

Construction crews widened the street to four lanes and installed sidewalks, gutters, and raised medians. All that’s left, the spokesperson said, is the activation of traffic signals and the planting of sod grass, projects slated for completion by the end of May — “weather permitting.”

Officials had planned to finish the project last year. “Non-construction issues involving relocating existing utilities” pushed the deadline back, the spokesperson said. The overhaul forced the city of Fort Worth to spend upwards of $5.7 million to dig up and relocate water mains along the road (a task projected to wind up in July, two years behind schedule).

Saginaw’s population has ballooned by more than a quarter since 2010, growing by around 2% annually.