The year's Legislature was both an embarrassment and a bust

The 56th Arizona Legislature has called it a wrap, having completed its labors for the year and accomplished, well, not really much of anything to move the state forward.

It’s been a year of lawsuits, including Republicans suing Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs over agency heads, Republicans suing Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes over the state’s election manual and Republicans suing the EPA over pollution standards.

There’s one more possibly to come after Attorney General Kris Mayes warned Hobbs and the Legislature not to divert opioid settlement funds to cover part of the state’s $1.4 billion budget deficit.

They did it anyway.

Lawmakers displayed incredible chutzpah

State Sen. Ken Bennett finalizes sine die with a guitar riff on his colleagues in the Arizona Senate on June 15, 2024.

It’s been a year of stunning ethical breaches, including a Democratic lawmaker who resigned ahead of being expelled for throwing her weight around and threatening to throw a lobbyist off a balcony and a Republican lawmaker who faced no scrutiny over accusations that he forged signatures on his nominating petitions.

Then there’s the governor, now facing not one but two investigations into a possible pay-for-play scheme to throw state business to a group home for foster children.

It’s been a year of lawmakers demonstrating considerable chutzpah, sending to the Nov. 5 ballot several proposals aimed at limiting our constitutional right to make laws via citizen initiative and another aimed at protecting two state Supreme Court justices from the wrath of voters.

That’s not to say the Legislature didn’t do anything during the last five and a half months.

They largely ignored the most important stuff

Our leaders did rescue us from a trip fantastic back to 1864, thanks to five Republicans who agreed with Democrats that abortion should not warrant a mandatory term in prison.

They dribbled some money into school lunches and child care and boosted the penalty for major fentanyl dealers.

Oh, and then there’s the Secure the Border Act, a ballot proposal that would do absolutely nothing to secure the border.

But in terms of the really consequential stuff we needed Hobbs and the Legislature to do? Nah.

Consider.

Affordable housing

Simply put, the state needs more places where people can afford to live without selling their kidneys. More than a quarter of a million such places, in fact.

Our leaders put $15 million into the Housing Trust Fund and enacted several laws they claim will create more affordable housing.

Chief among them is a new law making it easier to build backyard casitas, small units that could presumably be rented out to residents who now have trouble finding someplace to live.

But they limited those casitas to cities with a population of 75,000 or more.

Then they allowed them to be used as Airbnbs or other short-term rentals, the proliferation of which is part of the reason we don’t have enough housing in this state.

Then they exempted neighborhoods covered by homeowner’s associations, which basically includes all neighborhoods built in the past few decades.

Sure, that’s going to boost our stock of affordable housing.

They also passed a law that’ll allow townhomes, duplexes, triplexes or quadplexes to be built in areas zoned for single-family homes, but only within a mile of a central business district and only in cities with 75,000 or more people.

Water

For years, there has been a crying need to get serious about water and the fact that we are going to run out of it.

Urban areas have long been subject to strict pumping restrictions. In much of rural Arizona, however, you can still suck the ground dry.

This year, as usual, our leaders did nothing to guard against mega farms owned by out-of-state firms that are pulling literally billions of gallons of water from wells drilled deeper and deeper into the parched earth to produce crops for export.

They also stripped a whopping $333 million from the state agency charged with securing new sources of water so we don’t someday dry up like a tumbleweed and blow away.

K-12 schools

The Republicans who run the Legislature showed us once again that they’re more interested in private schools attended by 75,000 children with Empowerment Scholarship Accounts than in the public schools attended by a million or more Arizona children.

And Hobbs once again folded to their wishes.

Public schools got a modest increase in funding but not enough to move us out of the bottom of the barrel when it comes to state funding of schools — and probably not even enough to keep up with inflation.

That’s because the state had to bridge a $1.4 billion budget deficit, due largely to a 2021 income tax cut that benefits mostly the well-to-do and a runaway school voucher program approved in 2022, also benefitting mostly the well-to-do.

Want to fix vouchers? Then vote GOP lawmakers out

Given that the net new cost of that program accounts for roughly half of the deficit, you’d think Hobbs and the Legislature might have scaled back ESAs. You’d think they might have at least put the kibosh on using taxpayer funds to buy $500-and-up Lego sets and kayaks and ski passes and such.

You’d think they’d enact a rule that says you have to actually have attended a public school before you can collect public funds to “escape” a public school.

You’d think wrong.

Not so much as a dime was cut from the Republicans’ signature ESA program.

Instead, Arizona’s roads, universities, hospitals and the agency charged with finding a way to shore up the state’s water supply will take the hit in the budget hammered out by Hobbs and the Legislature.

Something to think about as elections approach.

Did I mention that the primary is July 30?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRobertsaz.

