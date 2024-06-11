After years of doubt, city leaders, lake enthusiasts relieved at approval of Lake Mitchell bond issue

Jun. 11—MITCHELL — For more than a decade, Mike Vehle has participated in many discussions about how to correct Lake Mitchell's long history of algae woes hampering the body of water.

Those years of discussions with past city officials and elected leaders never produced successful results, leaving the community with an aging lake that turns green much more frequently.

When city leaders presented a $25 million mechanical dredging project a year ago, Vehle said it was the first large-scale plan he was sold on. As voters took the polls on June 4 to decide whether the lake dreading project can move forward, a combination of relief and joy is what Vehle felt following the narrow approval of the $16.8 million loan that will finance the project.

"I am really grateful for the large turnout we had. It's been a long time coming for the community to see a real major improvement project at the lake," Vehle said. "This is huge that it's finally here."

As the vice president of Friends of Firesteel, a nonprofit organization that formed to raise money for a future dredging project, Vehle spent a lot of time campaigning for the lake bond issue vote.

Although the bond issue was approved by a slim margin of 30 votes, Vehle said nearly every resident he spoke with while campaigning for the project wanted to see "something big get done" to improve the lake.

"Almost everyone I talked to wanted to see something big get done to the lake. Some weren't sure what the best plan was, which is why the vote was so close, in my opinion. But I think the dredging plan is so detailed with so many great methods that will ultimately be a huge success," he said.

While Vehle is in retirement, he said the biggest factor that motivated him to rally around the dredging project was providing a "healthier lake" for future generations to enjoy. The lake is what led Vehle to plant his roots in Mitchell several decades ago, he said.

"There is nothing I love more than seeing kids on their bikes with tackle boxes cruising around the lake to fish and swim," Vehle said. "I had options to live elsewhere, but seeing this beautiful lake right next to the city sold me on moving to Mitchell. I've enjoyed it ever since."

Eric Lund, an engineer hired by the city from Barr Engineering, has spent roughly three years leading the design of the mechanical dredging project.

Over the past few years, Lund has fielded many questions and concerns from Mitchell residents about the project. On June 4, he learned the project has the majority support from the community.

"We are pleased to see that the voters are supportive of the project, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue working with the city of Mitchell," Lund said in an email.

In the 18 years Marty Barington has served on the City Council, he's watched Lake Mitchell lose prominence. The once bustling beaches people flocked to in the summer have become unrecognizable to Barington.

Barington dubbed the lake dredging project that was on the ballot as "the greatest opportunity" to revive the near century-old Lake Mitchell for another 100 years.

"With all the time, effort and funding we've put into this, it's just great to see the community support is there. I think this a great opportunity for the city to improve one of our greatest assets," he said of the dredging project. "When I was growing up, the lake was the place to be. Beaches were always packed. As of the last couple of years, there are hardly any people using them because you can't use the lake when the algae turns to harmful bacteria."

During past debates between the council over the lake project, Barington was among the few council members who expressed an urgency of beginning a lake restoration project. Barington heeded the warnings from engineers and city officials explaining the 94-year-old man-made lake had reached its lifespan, and he was convinced the council would allow the project to move forward.

"We have a lake that's over 90 years old. We had community members showing us they saw the lake's water quality issues as the biggest challenge we need to tackle. It was obvious we needed to do something major to this lake right now instead of letting the public down and letting a great asset go to the wayside," he said.

Roughly a year ago when the council voted in a 4-4 tie on a financing package for the lake dredging project, the financing package was rejected and the project appeared to be dead in the water.

A month after the council denied the then $25 million loan application, an agreement was reached to place the fate of the project into the hands of voters on June 4. However, that meant another year would pass with an algae-laden lake and no action unfolding. As more time went on without seeing action, Barington was concerned that the public would lose hope and interest in a major restoration project.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Barington's doubt turned into hope as he began seeing a growing number of yards with Vote Yes on Lake Mitchell signs and hearing some residents change their tune on the project.

"I was seeing a lot more signs all over the community and not just around the lake. I started hearing more people who were once against the project say they now agree it needs to be done to see real improvement," Barington said.

All of the concerns he had leading up to the election were alleviated on June 4 when voters narrowly approved the lake ballot question. Considering the development of the lake dredging project plan took three years and over $1 million in design work, Barington said implementing a major lake restoration project would not happen for a very long time if voters rejected the bond issue.

"If this vote would not have passed, my true belief was there was nothing that would have gotten done. If something were to get done if the vote didn't pass, I believe it would have been a small-level project that would not have had a noticeable impact on improving the lake," Barington said.

Since the lake bond issue was approved, some Mitchell residents and city council members who opposed the project have questioned the validity of the June 4 election outcome.

On Monday, Mitchell City Council President Kevin McCardle informed city officials that he's asked South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to weigh in on whether the lake bond issue required a 60% voter approval. As of Tuesday, Jackley had yet to respond to the inquiry.

Mitchell City Attorney Justin Johnson, along with a Sioux Falls attorney who gave the city legal counsel, have reiterated a simple majority voter approval was required for the lake bond issue to be valid. McCardle made clear during Monday's council meeting when the governing body met to canvass the election results that he wasn't convinced the lake ballot question needed a simple majority to pass.

Vehle, who was at Monday's council meeting, chose not weigh in on the legal discussions being had and shifted his focus on working together as a community to produce the "best dredging project" for the future of Lake Mitchell.

"I hope we don't go through a division of the community any further on this," Vehle said.

Ironically, the mayoral race didn't reflect the outcome of the lake vote. Jordan Hanson was the lone candidate in the three-way mayoral race who opposed the lake dredging project. On June 4, Hanson narrowly won the mayoral race. Hanson has emphasized he will honor the will of the voters and push forward on the dredging project.