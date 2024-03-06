After years of division, Mitch McConnell confirms he'll support Trump for President

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't spoken to Donald Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol, but the senator from Kentucky is still backing the former president in the upcoming election.

In a statement Wednesday morning, McConnell said it's "abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States."

He plans to support Trump, he said, with the presumptive GOP nominee expected to square off this November against current President Joe Biden.

"During (Trump's) presidency, we worked together to accomplish great things for the American people including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary — most importantly, the Supreme Court," McConnell said in a statement provided to The Courier Journal and several media outlets. "I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people."

McConnell announced last week he plans to step down from his leadership position in November, though he plans to remain in the U.S. Senate until his term ends at the end of 2026. He has not said whether he plans to run for reelection that year.

His decision comes the same morning Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador under Trump, suspended her campaign in the Republican primary, all but guaranteeing Trump will represent the GOP in the general election.

