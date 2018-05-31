Years of building bridges turns NIMBY into ‘Yes’ for mosque in England

The first time that Tanweer Ahmed, a soft-spoken hospital research director, met Ian Durrant, a bluff ex-British Army sergeant, they were on opposite sides of a fight that was going to get increasingly ugly: Professor Ahmed wanted to build a mosque in this provincial cathedral city; Mr. Durrant was trying to stop him.

That was twelve years ago; earlier this month Ahmed welcomed Durrant to the mosque’s opening as an honored guest. “I think now we are friends,” he says.

That reconciliation signals a new mood in the neighborhood. In a country where immigrant newcomers often complain they do not feel welcome, and where many indigenous Britons say they no longer feel at home, Lincoln’s example suggests that home-making does not have to be a zero-sum game.

Local people who had feared the Islamic place of worship as “a foreign object in a Christian area,” as Durrant puts it, have been reassured. They still feel at home. And so do members of the city’s Muslim community in their brand new mosque.

Their story began in December 2006, when the Islamic Association that Ahmed heads bought a disused church and applied for planning permission to convert it into the city’s first purpose-built mosque for the 1,500 Muslims who live in Lincoln, a prosperous town 150 miles north of London.

St. Matthew’s Church, a wooden-framed, corrugated iron building known to locals as “the tin tabernacle,” sat on a plot of land on Coultham Park Road, a quiet residential street of red brick bungalows, net curtains in the windows, and wooden fences around neat front gardens. The residents, like Durrant, were mostly retired.

After 18 months, the local council granted planning permission. But the day that Ahmed went to collect the permit, he recalls, “I got a call from the police. St. Matthew’s had been burned down. I was in tears. It was shocking.”

There had been anonymous letters and social media posts, he says, “threatening that we would not be able to use that place.” But nobody was ever charged in connection with the fire.

More than the church went up in flames; now that there was no building on the plot a different kind of construction permit was needed and a new planning process started. Ian Durrant had become a planning enforcement officer when he left the army; he knew the ropes. He set up a Residents Association and challenged the mosque proposal on the grounds that there was not room for sufficient parking spaces.

“They would have been parking everywhere up and down our street on Fridays,” the day of weekly Muslim prayers, says Don Addlesee, a retired mechanic living opposite the proposed mosque site. “It would have been a mess.”

There was more to local opposition than that, perhaps. “But nothing was said” that suggested anti-Muslim feeling, Durrant recalls. “People have been living here a long, long time and they don’t like change,” he explains. Residents lodged more than 200 objections to the new planning permission request and they won their case. No mosque would be built on Coultham Park Road.

Durrant was delighted. But he was decidedly less happy about the way that extreme right-wing, anti-Muslim groups tried to hijack the Residents Association campaign. He had served in the army in the Middle East and Asia, and says he has only pleasant memories of the Muslims among whom he lived.

The Residents Association Facebook page was “drowned” in comments by members of the neo-fascist British National Party, Durrant recalled. He was also alarmed when a young man from another far right group assumed that the Union Jack he flies in his garden as a patriotic gesture was a sign that he didn’t like immigrants.

As the Islamic Association negotiated the purchase of a larger piece of land about 300 yards away from St. Matthews, located on a commercial main road out of sight of local homes, Durrant began to change his mind. He invited Ahmed to the Naval Club – the main social center in the neighborhood – to explain his plans, and he accepted Ahmed’s invitation to visit the building that served as a small Islamic prayer hall and to eat together. It was a good thing that Durrant is fond of curry.

Ahmed, meanwhile, shocked by the scale of the hostility that his failed planning permission bid had revealed, decided that a public relations campaign was in order. So he and a colleague went door to door on Coultham Park Road and nearby streets trying to calm local fears.