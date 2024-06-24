Yeah, NY has lots of skyscrapers. This expert sees more coming to New Jersey

Jason Barr has studied Manhattan skyscrapers since he joined the Rutgers-Newark faculty in 2003, but he believes towering future changes to the skyline will become more prevalent across the Hudson River — in New Jersey.

Barr grew up in the suburbs on Long Island and had no interest in skyscrapers, not until he stumbled across a database, Emporis.com, on tall buildings around the world.

After he became fascinated by the history of skyscrapers in New York, Barr started researching them — what drove their height, how many were built, and more. “Skyscrapers made Manhattan Manhattan,” said Barr, now an expert on the economics of skyscrapers.

His new book, "Cities in the Sky: The Quest to Build the World's Tallest Skyscrapers," just came out in May. His book "Building the Skyline: The Birth and Growth of Manhattan’s Skyscrapers," was released in 2016. He also currently writes the Skynomics Blog about skyscrapers, cities, and economics.

Barr’s favorite skyscraper is the Empire State Building. “Every city looks to the Empire State Building as the building that sets the mold," he said. "Other countries want their own Empire State Building.”

Transit-focused towers for New Jersey

Now, Barr is looking at the future of skyscrapers, with New Jersey at the forefront. “The best strategy is for all cities and towns along NJ Transit lines to build apartment buildings,” said Barr, who believes transit-oriented buildings would benefit New Jersey communities.

Many new residential buildings have already started to crop up by NJ Transit stations, including in urban Orange and East Orange, and in suburban towns as well. Planners call these communities transit hubs.

Jason Barr has studied skyscrapers since joining the Rutgers-Newark faculty in 2003.

Barr says there is still a lot of room for cities in New Jersey to grow. “The old historical cities like Jersey City and Newark have a lot of old vacant land from factories, and are willing to exploit that,” he said. Barr believes more buildings would attract many people and boost economic activity.

Jersey City always pitched itself as a Manhattan alternative, Barr said, and has an opportunity to follow through on that goal. “New York City is so expensive," he said. "There’s a lot of issues with zoning and difficulty in building. People go to Jersey when New York gets expensive.”

Barr said Manhattan would have expanded west if not for the Hudson River. Now, Jersey City has the opportunity to finish what New York started by building more of their own skyscrapers.

