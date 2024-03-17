Yeager: Don't fall for attempts at dividing the Democrats; vote for Meadows

The Chillicothe Gazette recently published an Op-Ed from Joe Wessels, a former Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, who claims to have dropped out of the race and endorsed a Republican candidate for patriotic reasons. Unfortunately, he did not tell your readers the full story. It’s not about patriotism, or doing the right thing. This is about revenge.

Joe Wessels claims to be a lifelong Democrat. His recent voting record in primaries and his current actions demonstrates that is no longer true. When he was still in the race, he maintained that he would be able to win the Congressional seat for the Democrats. Now he claims that is impossible. Why?

He dropped out because the Ohio Democratic Party endorsed his opponent, Samantha Meadows, because of her strong support across the district. He had lost, and he knew it. But instead of supporting the remaining Democrat, he decided to get even with ODP. He decided to support a Republican candidate and to do so by getting Democrats to pull Republican primary ballots, using his former status as a Democrat for credibility.

On the surface, his argument for doing so can make sense to some. However, he is counting on the fact that most voters do not know that you cannot change your party affiliation in between primary elections, so once you pull a party ballot you are registered as a member of that party until such time as you pull a different party ballot in another primary election. That will have a negative effect on the county Democratic parties down the line, including during redistricting.

Wessels has help in this fight against the ODP. Democrats in the district have been receiving very expensive mailers from “The Buckeyes Values PAC”. OpenSecrets.com lists this as a single-candidate Super PAC that supports Bernie Moreno, the Trump-endorsed candidate for senator in the Republican primary. They wouldn’t be doing that if they thought that Heimlich would win.

On top of that, a second round of very expensive mailers of a similar style are being received from the “Buckeyes For Values” PAC. Note the similar name. This one is a Conservative PAC registered in Wessels’ town of Loveland, Ohio.

Wessels claims to be standing “against the currents of division” while setting the stage for Trump-supporting Republican PACs to create division within the Ohio Democratic Party. Don’t fall for it. Doing the right thing means fighting for those who will stand up against the extreme Republican agenda, and that means pulling that Democratic ballot in the primary and supporting Samantha Meadows all the way to victory in November.

Thomas Yeager, SMSgt, USAF (Ret)Campaign Manager for Samantha Meadows for Congress

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Yeager: Don't fall for attempts at dividing the Democrats; vote for Meadows