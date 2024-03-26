YDR photos: Baltimore bridge collapses after ship strikes it, major port at standstill

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, near Baltimore, Maryland.

Crews have rescued two people and are searching for others this morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed overnight when it was struck by a large cargo ship, according to USA Today.

Several vehicles were on the bridge around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when it collapsed into the Patapsco River, James Wallace, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department, said at a news conference.

One of the rescued individuals was unharmed while the other is in "very serious condition," Wallace said.

Officials believe that at least seven people were in the water.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference.

The Port of Baltimore has come to a halt, The New York Times reported.

It ranks 20th in the nation for total tons of cargo, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

