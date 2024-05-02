YCPD increasing motorcycle safety efforts throughout May

May 1—The Yuba City Police Department said it will have additional officers on patrol throughout the month of May to identify violations made by drivers and motorcycle riders in an effort to increase motorcycle safety in the area.

According to officials, the main causes of crashes for those who use motorcycles are unsafe speeding, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes.

"Speeding is the most common factor, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state," the department said.

Officials recommended following these tips to stay safe:

Drivers — Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots. — Use your signal when changing lanes. — Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance. — When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists — Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear. — Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you. — Always keep your lights on, even during the day. — Don't assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles. — Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.

Funding for the additional officers is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, officials said.