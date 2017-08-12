Yankees put RHP Tanaka on DL with shoulder inflammation

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have put right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees made the move Saturday before hosting the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox. Righty Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tanaka issued a career-high five walks in four-plus innings at Toronto on Wednesday. After the game, Tanaka told the team he was ailing.

"We decided he needs a break," manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi said there is nothing structurally wrong with Tanaka. Rather, he'll rest and strengthen his shoulder, and is expected back soon.

The former Japanese ace is 8-10 with a 4.92 ERA in 23 starts during an up-and-down season. He was scheduled to start Monday night when the New York Mets play at Yankee Stadium.

Girardi said Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa are candidates to pitch in Tanaka's place.