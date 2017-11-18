Yankees acquire 17-year-old Then in trade with Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired 17-year-old Dominican prospect Juan Then from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

New York sent right-handed reliever Nick Rumbelow to Seattle for the right-hander Then and left-hander J.P. Sears.

Then was signed by Seattle last year at age 16 and went 2-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 13 starts with the Dominican Summer League Mariners in 2017.

Sears, 21, was drafted by Seattle in the 11th round this year and went 1-2 with a 0.65 ERA and three saves in 17 relief appearances for Single-A Everett and Clinton.

Rumbelow, 26, made 17 appearances for the Yankees in 2015, going 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 15 innings. In five minor league seasons, he's 14-8 with a 2.73 ERA and 29 saves in 126 relief appearances.