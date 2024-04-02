Yale police warn of recent uptick in package thefts, car break-ins

Police at Yale University have issued a warning about a recent increase in package thefts and car break-ins.

The thefts have been reported in the area of Crown, Park, Edgewood and Howe Streets, according to Anthony Campbell, chief of Yale Police Department.

The most recent package theft was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday during a burglary on Edgewood Street, where multiple individuals broke into the residence and stole packages, Campbell said in an advisory to the university community.

“As a reminder, there are some simple steps that can be taken to prevent crime,” Campbell said. “Package thefts can be prevented by scheduling a delivery, using package tracking apps, requesting the package be delivered to a post office or storage locker, or requesting a signature upon delivery.

“Thefts from vehicles can be prevented by locking vehicles, rolling up windows, parking in a well-lit area, and by not storing valuables inside the vehicle,” the chief continued. “Locking doors and windows, keeping the exterior well-lit, never hiding keys outside the home, and trimming trees and shrubbery so they do not obscure windows and entry areas can prevent burglaries. Do not prop your door open.”

Campbell said thefts and break-ins at Yale can be reported to the university police department at 203-432-4400 or by using one of the blue phones on campus.