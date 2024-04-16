Yakima man arrested after high-speed chase that started at Colfax

Apr. 15—COLFAX — A 33-year-old Yakima man was arrested near Colfax on Friday night on several felonies after leading Whitman County deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office sent Saturday evening, Christopher Cornelius was booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm. Cornelius is a convicted felon for robbery and currently has an active Department of Corrections warrant related to that charge out of Yakima County.

On Friday evening, deputies identified a stolen vehicle parked near a local business in downtown Colfax, the news release said. Cornelius was in the car at the time and a deputy attempted to make contact with him. Cornelius refused to comply with the deputy's orders and fled from the scene in the vehicle.

Based on the interaction with Cornelius and his erratic behavior, the news release said, deputies believed he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They pursued the vehicle westbound on Washington State Route 26 at speeds of 80 to 90 mph for about 20 miles.

Cornelius finally pulled to the side of the road near LaCrosse when the car appeared to be having mechanical problems. He was taken into custody without incident at that time.

Deputies later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located methamphetamine, fentanyl and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Cornelius is expected to have his first court appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday.