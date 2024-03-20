Yailin y Tekashi69 tiran la casa por la ventana en cumpleaños de Cattleya, Chikybombom cuenta todo

TechCrunch
Globally, healthcare IT systems are groaning under the weight of legacy platforms. Thankfully, there's a new wave of startups entering the arena: U.K. startup Anima is a "care enablement" platform that operates almost like a combination of Slack, Salesforce and Figma, but for healthcare clinics and hospitals. The company recently raised a $12 million Series A funding round led by Molten Ventures, with participation from existing investors Hummingbird Ventures, Amino Collective and Y Combinator, as well as new angel investors including Sidar Sahin, founder of Peak Games.