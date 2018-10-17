Yahoo News Explains: What Canada's cannabis legalization will look like

Oh, Canada! Weed is now legal in the great white north, making it the second country to legalize cannabis, after Uruguay.

“We will soon have a new system in place, one that keeps cannabis out of the hands of our kids and keeps profits out of organized crime,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Residents can order it online and have it shipped through the mail — something still illegal in the U.S.

Depending on the province and territory, patrons will be able to visit either government-run stores or private shops.

For those ready to get on their high horse, there’s even a cannabis production program at Niagara College Canada.

Forty-two percent of Canadians have tried weed before, while only 16 percent have used it in the past three months.

In the U.S., states with legalized cannabis have a minimum age of 21, while Canada’s minimum age will vary depending on location.

New Jersey is working on a bill to legalize cannabis, but the vote keeps getting pushed back because of disagreements on how much to tax. Currently, weed is legally sold in nine states and D.C., with more likely to follow.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 64 percent of Americans support cannabis legalization.

But while many governments consider their own options for weed, Russia condemned Canada for its actions.

In an official statement, Russia encouraged other countries to keep fighting “the struggle against the global drug evil.”

Canada is the 10th-largest economy in the world, and with its recent legalization of weed, it looks like those in favor of cannabis prohibition may be left high and dry.