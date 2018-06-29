XXXTentacion Prepared Will, Leaving Everything to Family and Claiming He Has No Children

The late rapper XXXTentacion had prepared a will before he was shot to death earlier this month, leaving all he had to his mother and two brothers.

The 20-year-old hip hop artist, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, signed the document last year, when he was just 19, according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the document.

His net worth was not listed on the will. XXXTentacion was gunned down in South Florida on June 18 in an apparent robbery at a motorcycle dealership. A suspect, Dedrick Williams was arrested two days later and charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on charges he beat up a pregnant girlfriend in 2016. After his death, his mother posted an image of a sonogram on her Instagram page with the cryptic note, "He left us a final gift."

She didn't reveal the mother of the child.

The Florida singer had made eerie statements about dying. A music video for his song "SAD!" was released Thursday. In it, he is seen attending his own funeral.

An Instagram video in which he talks about his own death resurfaced after he was shot.

"If worse thing comes to worse, and I (expletive) die or some (expletive) and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life," he said in the clip, which was recorded several months ago.

